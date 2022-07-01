Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,599,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,596,000 after buying an additional 152,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after buying an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH opened at $234.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.38. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.40 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

