Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $537,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.