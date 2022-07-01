Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after buying an additional 289,762 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.15 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.56.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

