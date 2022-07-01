Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

