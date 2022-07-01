Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,699 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.