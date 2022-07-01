Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 531.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,221.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $195,000.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.

