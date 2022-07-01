Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after buying an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after buying an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after buying an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.94 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

