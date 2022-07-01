Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.44. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.