Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $129.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.05. 3M has a 1 year low of $127.30 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.
MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.
In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
3M Profile (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
