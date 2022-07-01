Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

