Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 20.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 109,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in CVS Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 40,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS opened at $92.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,967 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,397 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

