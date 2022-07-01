Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,070 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

SDY opened at $118.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

