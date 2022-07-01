Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,415 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FV. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $41.42 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

