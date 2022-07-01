Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 947 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

ADBE opened at $366.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.