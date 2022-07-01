Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $173.09 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.14.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

