Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

