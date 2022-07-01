Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,581 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 523,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 455,055 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,393,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $42.81 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

