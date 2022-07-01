Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Increased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $234.36 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.38.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

