Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lam Research by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $426.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $411.39 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.