Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR opened at $87.97 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.