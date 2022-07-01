LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €100.00 by UBS Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($164.89) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($153.19) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($147.87) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($143.51) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of LEG opened at €79.12 ($84.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.03. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($104.79).

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

