LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €100.00 by UBS Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($164.89) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($153.19) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($147.87) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($143.51) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of LEG opened at €79.12 ($84.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.03. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($104.79).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

