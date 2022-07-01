LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.28% of LendingTree worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in LendingTree by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

LendingTree stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $559.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.62. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $222.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingTree (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.