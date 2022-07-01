Leverty Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 51.6% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.34. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

