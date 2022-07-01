Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of LEVI opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

