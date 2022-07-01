Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGND. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

LGND opened at $89.22 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,356,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,356,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 154,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

