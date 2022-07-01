LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITB stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.27. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.09.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $113.15 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

