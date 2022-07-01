Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

LEV stock opened at C$5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.39. Lion Electric has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$24.42.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

