LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. LiveOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

LVO stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. LiveOne has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LiveOne by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveOne by 48.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 339,342 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LiveOne in the first quarter worth $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveOne by 123.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 80,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

