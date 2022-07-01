Louise Bolger Buys 14,000 Shares of Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Stock

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA – Get Rating) insider Louise Bolger acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$17,150.00 ($11,909.72).
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.17.
Viva Leisure Company Profile
