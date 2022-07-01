Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.73

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as low as $5.67. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 127,501 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on LUNA shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $189.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 117.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

