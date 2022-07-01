Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to SEK 80

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $991.10 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

