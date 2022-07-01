Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Luther Burbank’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

NASDAQ LBC opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.73. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $45.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Parham Medhat sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

