Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.31. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 8,687 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
