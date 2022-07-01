Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Macerich traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 15562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 25.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373,618 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 18.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 481,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,711 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

