Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Short Interest Down 58.4% in June

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DRAY opened at $9.95 on Friday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRAY. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

