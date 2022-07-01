Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mannatech in the first quarter worth $31,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mannatech by 1,090.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mannatech in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.