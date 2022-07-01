Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 603.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 46,843 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,698 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

