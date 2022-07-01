Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $916,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $176.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.