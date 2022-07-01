Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 55,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

