Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 119268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MARA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $567.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

