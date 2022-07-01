Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 2,863 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

WMB stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

