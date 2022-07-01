Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.77.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $174.87 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

