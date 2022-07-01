Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 127 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $213.28 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.