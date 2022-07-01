Marcum Wealth LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 85,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,692,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $513.63 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $481.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.84 and a 200 day moving average of $492.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

