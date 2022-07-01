Marcum Wealth LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $174.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.66) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

