Marcum Wealth LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $609.04 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

