Marcum Wealth LLC Has $592,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $690,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after acquiring an additional 993,677 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after acquiring an additional 859,984 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Argus cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average is $119.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

