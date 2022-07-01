Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

NASDAQ CME opened at $204.70 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

