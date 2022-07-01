Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $824,000 in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 130,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $294.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.86 and a 200 day moving average of $365.35. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $284.31 and a 1 year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.