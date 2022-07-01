Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,463,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,866,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.54. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.